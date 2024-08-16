New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Freebie Live for Pokemon World Championships

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have the 2024 Pokemon World Championships to thank for a new giveaway that’s live now in both Pokemon games. In honor of the competitions going on now in Hawaii which feature Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a pair of games people will compete in this year, The Pokemon Company is giving away another free Pokemon tied to last year’s 2023 Pokemon World Championship event. The offer is live now and will be available until August 19th, so players have only a couple of days to claim their freebie before this offer ends unlike other giveaways which have lasted much longer.

This particular Pokemon Scarlet and violet giveaway is for a free Sylveon. More specifically, this is the Sylveon used by competitive Pokemon player Nils Dunlop who used it last year during the last Pokemon World Championships.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To add this Pokemon to your collection in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can use the code “SLEEPTALKW0RLDS” in either game. To redeem it, all you have to do is head to the “Poke Portal” menu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and then into the Mystery Gift option where all these codes are redeemed. From there, simply enter in this code and you’ll be granted the World Championship Sylveon.

The code for this Sylveon is a nod to its move set which contains Sleep Talk itself. The special Sylveon knows Hyper Voice, Tera Blast, Hyper Beam, and Sleep Talk while holding a Choice Specs. It’s also got the Fire Tera Type and the Pixelate ability that’s so often used on Sylveon. Since Sylveon users often just focus on Hyper Voice and Tera Blast, the Sleep Talk move ensures the Pokemon can still use these powerful moves even if it’s put to sleep in a competitive match where status effects are so common, thus the code nodding to the Sleep Talk move.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s new Sylveon giveaway is live now with other rewards to be claimed and earned in other Pokemon games like Pokemon Go, too, so even if you’re not big into the competitive Pokemon scene, be sure to take advantage of these before the offers end.

[H/T Serebii]