Pokemon Gen 10 Rumor Reveals Starters, New Charmander, and More

A new Pokemon Gen 10 rumor has surfaced online and has been making the rounds, despite being dubious. According to the rumor, which originates from 4chan, the next mainline Pokemon games following Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be called Pokemon Gales and Tides, and take players on an island adventure complete with 16 main islands and over 150 smaller islands, though many of the latter will be rudimentary in design and ambition.

Most notably, the rumor claims that the starters of Pokemon Gen 10 are going to be a “fire goat” called Embaah, a “water octopus” called Ocotpop, and a “grass snail” called Mosshell. It is also claimed Charmander is going to get a regional variant that will make the fire type ground type. Other Pokemon mentioned include: “an early route Griffin, a sea hare, a green snake with four eyes, a generic black beetle, and a hermit crab with different shells” (up to six, including a soda can).

“New battle gimmick is called Gigaxis,” adds the rumor. “Each of the 16 main islands has a guardian Pokemon. Some Pokemon can swear their loyalty to a guardian Pokemon, which unlocks a Gigaxis (temporarily changing their appearance and typing). After

some use, the temporary change becomes permanent.”

Other details mentioned is the box art of both games will be a single legendary called Thalorion, however the legendary is different depending on the game. In Pokemon Gales it has “pledged loyalty to the winds” and in Pokemon Tides it has pledged loyalty to the sea.

It is also mentioned there are no gyms, but an island challenge similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon where players earn stamps to earn access to other islands.

The rumor concludes claiming there is some “heavy Kanto pandering” in the game. It also mentions your rival is a girl from your village called Sofia with short brown hair and brown closed eyes. And that is the extent of the rumor.

Of course, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While 4chan has provided some of the biggest leaks over the year, it has also provided a metric ton of hogwash. So far, none of the implicated parties — Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo — have not commented on the rumor. If this changes we will update the story accordingly.

