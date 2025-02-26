5 Most Popular Pokémon Generations

The Pokémon series has currently seen nine generations of different species appear across the beloved Nintendo franchise. Since 1996, Game Freak has created around 1,025 fictional pocket monsters, each possessing unique skills, designs, and powers. From what started with 151 Pokémon in Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow, the RPG has introduced and reintroduced these creatures in different generations, which has been incorporated through the various regional Pokédex devices. The sheer amount of dedication from The Pokémon Company has been greatly appreciated for decades, with many still playing the beloved franchise on Nintendo consoles and through Pokémon TCG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, most fans have preferences as to which Pokémon generation is their favorite. Within this list, we will look at the most popular Pokémon generations that have come about so far. Some of them won’t make it onto this list, but that doesn’t deter their meaningful contribution to the series itself. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the following contenders.

Generation IV

Pokémon Diamond, Pokémon Pearl, Pokémon Platinum, Pokémon HeartGold, Pokémon SoulSilver

Considered by Game Freak to be the DS Pokémon series, Generation IV disconnects itself from the previous entries, bringing a richer history to the Pokémon world. Following Generation III, this generation focuses on one main region, the Sinnoh region. Built upon its predecessors, this generation brought 107 new Pokémon, which includes evolutions for previous Pokémon generations. The fourth-generation starters are Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

Many Pokémon players praise this generation specifically for the narrative depth, diverse environments, and memorable characters. Every aspect of the generation felt well-developed, exploring the unique mythology within the series was a huge success factor for players. The cultural difference was fascinating to witness as well since the region was sectioned distinctly to create depth, with one half being rural and the other being urban, curating a fast and slow-paced environment for those who want to discover the land for all its glory. Also, we got introduced to fan-favorite characters like Sinnoh region Champion Cynthia and rival Barry.

Generation I

Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, Pokémon Green, Pokémon Yellow

Generation I gave life to the Pokémon gaming series that continues today.

If Gen IV is about the history of Pokémon, why don’t we go where it truly started? Generation I is the base structure for the rest of the series, so technically, Pokémon wouldn’t have continued onward if it weren’t for this generation. Bringing 151 Pokémon to the gen, players get to discover the Kanto region, which set the standard for future installments. In Red, Green, and Blue the starter Pokémon are Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, while Yellow‘s starter is Pikachu.

This game generation was extremely popular during its release, as there had never been a game like Pokémon before. Considered among the greatest games ever made, there is no mistaking the impact of these titles on the gaming industry. Many pinpoint the gameplay system, which is considered the “standard formula” due to the six Pokémon per player and the complex battle system. Pure Pokémon nostalgia runs through this generation, making it a certified top choice for the most popular Pokémon generation.

Generation V

Pokémon Black, Pokémon White, Pokémon Black 2, Pokémon White 2

There isn’t a Pokémon generation quite like the fifth one, solely based on the fact that many see this as a “reboot” of the franchise. Other than a few instances, Gen V left the older generation of Pokémon behind and brought 156 new Pokémon to the series. Set within the Unova region, the series based the ecosystem on cultural landmarks across the globe like New York City and regional parts of Japan. With the new Pokémon on the scene, the fifth-generation starters are Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott.

Taking a creative chance with the popular franchise seemed like a risk, but with high risk comes high reward. As opposed to its predecessors, the narrative felt different, especially with Team Phasma and N, whose presence brought a deeper level of story-telling that we hadn’t seen before. Gen V expanded the battle mechanics and provided Pokémon trainers across the world a reinvigorated sense of passion for the franchise with innovative gameplay and creative storytelling across two separate installments.

Generation III

Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire, Pokémon Emerald, Pokémon FireRed, Pokémon LeafGreen

For the GameBoy advanced, these games were very popular for all ages, which made these titles commercial successes.

While many point to Gen V as the “reboot” of the franchise, Generation III was the first to champion this concept with the Game Boy Advance Pokémon series. Set apart from the Kanto and Johto regions, the tropical island region of Hoenn boasts a mostly rural geography with foresty areas and water-centric islands. This generation brought 135 new Pokémon including the starters Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. While the diversity continued within the future installments, this generation brought some innovative gameplay by adding abilities and natures, which changed battles between trainers. A lot of what we know from modern Pokémon titles came from the advancements in the third generation of the series.

Additionally, Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen are considered a part of this generation despite being set in the Kanto region since they came out on the Game Boy Advance. The remake of these titles introduced new mechanics that were integral to the Hoenn and Kanto regions. This generation of Pokémon games made it clear that not only did the series bring a narrative punch, but also provided players with new ways to master their skills and become the best trainers possible.

Generation VII

Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Let’s Go, Eevee!

Play video

Considered by fans to be an underrated generation in the game series, the seventh generation curated an experience that felt unique to the setting. The Alola region is made up of four main islands and an artificial island, with 81 Pokémon added to the ever-expanding collective. What made this generation special was that some Pokémon had a regional form specifically for Alola. The starters for this generation are Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. The Hawaiian-inspired atmosphere brought a great story (with a lot of dialogue) but brought the 2D franchise seamlessly into the 3D realm, which was exciting to witness.

While the future generation moved into the open-world concept, Gen 7 opened the doors for the movement (quite literally). Having some freedom was a huge shift considering previous games only allowed you to follow the eight-directional grid. The sun-kissed environment delivered something new and exciting in the Pokémon universe as it brought the exciting gameplay of yesteryear and set the course for the future of the series’ open-world exploration.

Pokémon has seen its ups and downs over the nine generations, with the majority of the most popular gens being from the first few generations. This doesn’t deter from the fact that the series won’t make a glorious return with Pokémon Legends: Z-A and a new generation of Pokémon in the future. The potential behind this franchise’s next region has yet to be seen, but we can be assured that Pokémon will continue to be a staple within the gaming community.