Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals First Pokemon, Mega Evolutions

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has surfaced online, revealing the first Pokemon coming with the game and the return of Mega Evolutions as well. While the expectation is the game’s Pokedex will feature the entire Gen 6 Pokedex, plus more, this has not been confirmed. This is only speculated because Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set in Lumiose City. For those that don’t know, Lumiose City is set in Kalos, the region of Pokemon X|Y, aka Gen 6.

While we still don’t have any official news on the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex, we have the next most definitive thing: a leak, courtesy of Centro Leaks. Yesterday, Game Freak, the developer behind the series, was hacked. In turn, a metric ton of intel about old, current, and future games has leaked, as well as other media projects, such as movies, TV shows, and anime. To this end, entire Game Freak databases are circulating online, yet not much about Pokemon Legends: Z-A has leaked, at least so far.

What has trickled out about the game is that Mega Evolutions are back. To this end, Mega Zygarde and Mega Zeraora are in the leak. Unfortunately, there is no media of either of the Mega Evolutions, just strings of codes and files pointing to their existence in the game. The former, Mega Zygarde, is also apparently being prepped for an anime debut.

In addition to this, it has been revealed that the plan was for the game to originally release on Nintendo Switch this year, 2024. When these plans changed, we don’t know. It is also unclear if it will release on the current Nintendo Switch still or if it will end up being a Switch 2-only game. Considering its potential 2025 release timing, it will likely end up being a cross-gen release, which is to say release on both Switch and Switch 2.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. The leak is legit; there is no doubting its validity. However, it is unclear how old this information is. To this end, it may no longer be accurate as things change in game development all the time. This is evident by word of the previous 2024 release date.

