‘Pokemon Go’ Made Almost $800 Million Last Year In Revenue, Significant Increase Over 2017

With all of the features added to Pokémon GO this past year, the player-base is rejuvenated with that Pokémon love and ready to mix with other fans of the beloved franchise. With 2018 now firmly behind us, the team is celebrating their successes from the past year including a significant increase in revenue from the year prior.

Niantic definitely was all about catching ’em all when it came to player count and revenue expenditure. According to recent reports, mobile sensation accumilated an estimated $795 million worldwide, which marks an impressive 37% increase from 2017’s numbers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To break it down even further:

Pokemon Go revenue included almost 2.2 million dollars per day

United States players made up $262 million of the total revenue

Japanese players made up $239 million

Total since the game’s initial release amounts to an estimated $2.2 billion total

With 2019 fresh and shiny, it is estimated that Niantic could push past the 3 billion dollar mark by the end of the year. With finally adding the long-awaited features such as PvP, Niantic took what many accused of being a staling series and made it better. Pair that with all of the fun-filled community days that the team facilitated for “trainers” to meet up over common interests, and it’s easy to see why this mobile title continues to thrive within such a beloved community.

Pokemon Go’s relation to the just released Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee also helped to boost these numbers since the two gaming experiences do correlate regarding the adorable pocket monsters and building that codex.

What do you think about Pokemon Go’s successes so far? What other features would you like to see make their way into the AR experience in 2019? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!