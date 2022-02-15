Pokemon Go Will Introduce Apex Legendary Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon Go is introducing a new kind of Shadow Pokemon with incredibly powerful attacks. Today, Pokemon Go announced that the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event would introduce Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia, both of which have upgraded versions of their signature attacks and a special in-game aura. Both Shadow Pokemon will appear as a part of the event’s Masterwork Research storyline, a Special Research storyline that’s meant to take a significant time to complete. Last year’s Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event featured a Masterwork Research storyline with Shiny Mew as the main reward. Players will get both Pokemon through the course of the Masterwork Research.

It’s unclear whether the Apex Shadow Pokemon will have stronger stats than their regular Shadow Pokemon counterparts. However, they’ll both have upgraded moves. Apex Shadow Ho-Oh’s charged move will be Sacred Fire+, which has a base power of 130 in trainer battles and 135 in gyms/raids. Meanwhile, Apex Shadow Lugia will know Aeroblast+, which has a base power of 170 in trainer battles and 200 in gyms/raids. If players purify the Apex Shadow Pokemon, their charged moves will be even more powerful in gyms/raids – Sacred Fire++’s power increased to 155, while Aeroblast++’s power is increased to 220.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto is a ticketed event that features all 100 Pokemon originally seen in the Johto region. All 100 Pokemon will have their Shiny Pokemon available in the game for the first time, with encounters with Shiny Gyarados and Celebi available to players who purchase a ticket for the event. Event bonuses includes 1/4 Hatch Distance, 2x Candy from Hatching, up to 9 free Raid Passes from Gyms and extra Candy when catching Pokemon originally discovered in Johto. Players who don’t purchase a ticket will still receive some bonuses, such as Heracross and Corsola appearing in raids around the world and Eevee not requiring walking to evolve into Espeon.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto will take place on February 26, 2022.