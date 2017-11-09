Pokemon Go Tracks What Other Apps Are Installed On Your Phone

Pokemon Go is keeping an eye on the other apps installed on your phone or tablet.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go updated its privacy policy to note that it was now tracking information about what other devices are currently installed your phone.

Pokemon Go has always tracked certain information about what devices their app is used on, but this is the first time that Pokemon Go has noted that it’s keeping track of other third party software installed on those devices.

While Pokemon Go claims that they only plan to use the information to “improve and personalize” their services, most players who follow the game believe that this information will be used for a different purpose: to curtail cheating.

Third Party Apps

Pokemon Go has long struggled against the effects of certain third party apps that allow players to GPS spoof into other locations. Using these apps will cause Pokemon Go to think a player is in a different location, thus giving players access to Pokemon that aren’t actually in their neighborhood.

Pokemon Go has spent a ton of resources fighting back against GPS spoofers and other form of cheating, although almost only with mixed success. Their latest attempt to stop spoofers was to create an “app blacklist,” a feature that only works if Pokemon Go knows what other apps are on a user’s phone.

The app blacklist could also affect players that use IV appraisal apps or other third party programs, so Pokemon Go players might want to think carefully before installing certain apps that could be used to “game” Pokemon Go‘s system.

