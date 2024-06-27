Pokemon Go Aquatic Paradise Event Adding New Shiny Pokemon

A new event is coming to Pokemon Go next month, and it will focus largely on Water-type Pokemon. There isn't a whole lot happening during this event, but players can look forward to the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Ducklett! The Unova Pokemon has been available in the game for quite some time now, but this is the first time players will be able to get its Shiny form. Ducklett will be appearing in the wild during the event, but players can get additional encounters by purchasing paid Timed Research for $1.99 (PokeCoins cannot be used to purchase the ticket).

What Does Shiny Ducklett Look Like?

For those that have never seen Shiny Ducklett before, the Pokemon has a very different color scheme from its normally colored counterpart. The traditional Ducklett has a light blue color scheme, with a patch of darker blue fur on its lower body. The Shiny version swaps out the light blue for a light pink, while the patch of fur now has a purple coloration. Some Pokemon Go fans have been unhappy with Shiny Pokemon that don't offer much of a difference, and this one is sure to make a lot of people happy, if they manage to find one!

An image of Shiny Ducklett from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Aquatic Paradise Details

The Aquatic Paradise event will begin on Saturday, July 6th at 10 a.m., and will run through Tuesday, July 9th at 8 p.m. local time. In addition to Ducklett, players can expect to see several other Water-type Pokemon appearing in the wild, including Clamperl, Corphish, Horsea, Frillish, Staryu, and Wingull. Players that use Incense during the event will also encounter Frillish, as well as Finneon, Lapras, and Shellder. There will also be a Collection Challenge, Field Research task encounters, and double XP on Catches.

The Pokemon for this event were selected as they include some of the Pokemon players will encounter at the in-person Pokemon Go Fest event in New York City. For those that won't be able to attend, the month of July will also have a Global Go Fest event, which will take place on July 13th and 14th. Readers can learn more about that event right here.

