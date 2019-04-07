‘Pokemon Go’ Could Be Adding Armored Mewtwo

A surprising Pokemon might be coming to Pokemon Go in the near future. Earlier this week, the popular dataminer Chrales reported that the most recent version of Pokemon Go contains code for a “Mewtwo_A.” Many Pokemon experts speculate that this is a reference to Armored Mewtwo, a rumored new form of Mewtwo that could be added as part of Pokemon Sword & Shield. No other information was made available for Armored Mewtwo, other than it will have some sort of special intro inside the game.

While rumors suggest that an Armored Mewtwo form could be a feature of Pokemon Sword & Shield, this new Mewtwo could also be a tie-in to the upcoming Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION. The new movie, which will be released in Japan, is a CGI remake of the first Pokemon movie, which also briefly featured Mewtwo in armor when it was being controlled by Team Rocket.

If an Armored Mewtwo is being added to Pokemon Go, we could see it as soon as June. The new Pokemon seems like the perfect culmination for the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest live events, which will take place over the summer. We’ll have to see if Armored Mewtwo is simply a new tie-in for a movie (something that Pokemon Go has done before) or if it’s a tease for a bigger addition of the Pokemon franchise, similar to Pokemon Go teasing the addition of Meltan months before the release of the Pokemon: Let’s Go games.

