Pokemon Go’s August Community Day Will Let Players Vote Which Pokemon Gets the Spotlight

Pokemon Go Community Day events usually feature one Pokemon specifically selected by Niantic to appear in the spotlight. From time to time, the developers will shake things up in various ways, and that’s very much the plan for the month of August. The company has revealed that players will get a chance to vote this weekend to decide which Pokemon will receive their own Community Day event. It would be impossible to allow every Pokemon to appear as a candidate, so Niantic has narrowed it down to a list of four options: Frillish, Lechonk, Rookidee, and Wimpod.

Voting for the event will be held via Pokemon Go‘s official YouTube channel. The poll will open on Saturday, June 7th at 6 p.m. PT, and will run through Sunday June 8th at the same time. Niantic says that “each Trainer gets one vote,” but it’s not entirely clear how the company will handle this. Regardless, votes will be tallied after, and Niantic will reveal the full details once a candidate has been selected.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the voting. All four of these Pokemon have one thing in common, and it’s the fact that they all have very distinctive (and striking) Shiny variants. Lechonk’s Shiny version gives him a more standard coloration for a pig, ditching the black body for pink. That also carries over to its evolved form, Oinkologne. Rookidee’s blue and yellow design gets swapped for yellow and white, while its evolved forms Corvisquire and Corviknight get a silver look that showcases its Steel-type. Wimpod’s purple gets swapped for a bold red, but it doesn’t look as striking when it evolves into Golisopod. Finally, the male and female versions of Frillish take on a more teal and hot pink coloration, respectively.

It’s hard to say which of these Pokemon will end up winning the vote, but Lechonk seems like the safest bet. The pig Pokemon has been a fan favorite since it was first revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so it could pull in a hefty number of votes. A Community Day event focused on the Pokemon has always seemed like a pretty safe bet, and now that it’s in the hands of voters, we could see it sooner, rather than later. Rookidee could also bring home the win; the Pokemon was just recently added to Pokemon Go, and some players might still be working to get any Corviknight in the game, let alone a Shiny one.

With such a short voting window, we should have our answers about August’s Pokemon Go Community Day event very soon. Hopefully Niantic won’t take too long tallying up the votes, and letting players know what they can look forward to later on into the summer.

Which of these Pokemon will you be voting for? Is there a Pokemon you wish had been included in the poll? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!