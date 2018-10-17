‘Pokemon Go’ Players Can’t Stop Gushing Over Bidoof

Ever since Niantic revealed that Pokemon Go players could now catch the adorable pocket monsters from the Sinnoh region, IRL trainers can’t seem to get over one adorable little floof ball just doin’ their best: Bidoof.

For those that may not know, Bidoof is the adorable little creature seen above with the cutest little stubby legs you’ve ever seen. Despite how it may look, Bidoof is actually pretty agile and can usually be seen near water. Now that players can obtain this fluffy ball of “aw,” the internet is reacting about how we expected: With memes and general words of praise.

Carry on — ???️‍♀️Sara?‍♀️?? (@saraistrying) October 16, 2018

OH MY GOODNESS YES! DECEIDED TO OPEN UP THE GAME AND THE FIRST THING I SEE IS A SILHOUETTE OF BIDOOF ON THE NEARBY! AHHH! GEN 4 HYPE! ?#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/s5FTmcDfql — ? SpookyArcanineFire ? (@JoshuaplaysPKMN) October 16, 2018

I have achieved all of my Gen 4 #PokemonGO goals. pic.twitter.com/6cmBLJ4YFh — Jeff Pitman (@truedorktimes) October 16, 2018

I’m loving Gen 4 in Pokémon GO so far pic.twitter.com/JLhJwVhEBq — matt ? (@mattyoukhana_) October 16, 2018

As far as Pokemon Go goes, Gen 4 has officially arrived and even brings with it its first Shiny for this generation. The team over at Niantic revealed that they were wanting to release gen 4 in waves so between that news and the anticipated Halloween event coming soon, it’s time to get that trainer cap back on and hit the dusty trails! Or in Bidoof’s case, those watery trails!