‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Brazil Safari Zone Event

Pokemon Go is bringing their popular live Safari Zone event to Brazil later this month.

Earlier this morning, Pokemon Go announced that 2019’s first Safari Zone event would take place in Porto Alegre, Brazil on January 25th. The game periodically holds these live events in different countries, giving players a chance to meet up and capture rare Pokemon they couldn’t otherwise find in their area.

The event will take place along the recently revitalized Guaiba riverbank, and will feature Pokemon like Psyduck, Unown, and Relicanth – a regional-exclusive Pokemon not usually available in South America. The event will also have special photo opportunities, a special in-app badge, and 2 KM eggs containing special Pokemon. The marketing image also suggests that the Sinnoh starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup along with the Dragon-type Pokemon Bagon will also be involved with the event.

Pokemon Go will also increase the spawn rates of many Pokemon found at the event across Brazil, so players who can’t attend can still get in on the action. In addition, spawns of Psyduck will increase around the world, which suggests that we could see a Shiny Psyduck as a result of the event.

This is Pokemon Go‘s first Safari Zone in South America, and suggests that the game will continue to expand its live events in the coming year. After a rough start in 2017, Niantic has pulled off a number of successful live events that can be enjoyed by both casual and dedicated players.

Tickets for the event are free, but are limited. Players can register for a ticket from this website.