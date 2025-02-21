Pokemon Go Tour Unova Code Gives Players a Shot at Three Legendaries

This weekend, Pokemon Go fans will travel to Los Angeles and New Tapei City to celebrate the in-person events for Pokemon Go Tour Unova. The global version of the event may still be a week away, but newly released codes will let trainers without Go Tour tickets join in on the Gen V fun a little early. Niantic recently released three codes to give all trainers special Timed Research to catch Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. These three Legendaries have previously appeared in Raids in Pokemon Go, but the Timed Research marks a limited opportunity to get them without facing off in battle.

Code giveaways in Pokemon Go are a bit less common than Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts. This makes the code giveaway an exciting opportunity for fans to get a special research for free. However, these codes are no simple free Pokemon encounter. Each code offers a Timed Research track that will require the player to complete tasks within a set time frame in order to earn their encounter with the Legendary Pokemon.

Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in Pokemon Go

The codes for the three Legendary Pokemon Timed Research paths are:

Tornadus: 4RD3GGA4ZMEGP

4RD3GGA4ZMEGP Thundurus: 4Q4UZLY6MUH9K

4Q4UZLY6MUH9K Landorus: 9PTA874LYDAJH

Trainers can claim all three codes, so there’s no need to pick and choose which Unova Legendary you’d like to catch. All three appear to be in the Incarnate form based on the images released by Niantic. It’s unclear if the Shiny versions will be available from the Research encounters, but all three Pokemon do have Shiny forms available in Pokemon Go. So, there’s a strong chance it’ll be possible.

How to Redeem Codes in Pokemon Go

To redeem these codes in Pokemon Go, players should head to the Pokemon Go web store. There, click on “Code Redemption” and log into the account connected with the Pokemon Go app. The Trainer Name associated with the account will show up to confirm you’ve entered the right credentials. Then, simply enter the code in the “Enter Code” bar and hit apply. A message will pop up to confirm that the code has been successfully redeemed.

Next, open up Pokemon Go and check for the pop-up message confirming successful offer redemption. The Timed Research should then appear under the “Events” tab in the Research menu. For some, this stage in the process is bringing a bit of disappointment when it comes to Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus.

Pokemon Go Players Slam Impossible Unova Tour Legendary Timed Research

The news about a free shot to catch three relatively rare Legendary Pokemon ahead of Go Tour Global initially had many trainers excited. However, upon claiming the codes and reviewing the actual Timed Research task, many trainers feel it’s not much of a real gift at all. All three Legendaries have the same task, meaning trainers can work towards them simultaneously. However, it’s no easy feat.

The Bonus timed research in pokemon go

To get this Legendary trio, trainers will need to catch a grand total of 156 Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region. Keep in mind this is a Timed Research, so trainers have just around 10 days to complete it before it expires. In honor of Unova Tour, more Pokemon from the region will be spawning over the next 10 days. And the Global version of Go Tour Unova does fall at the tail end of this research, so there will be theoretically be opportunity.

That said, catching 156 Pokemon will be difficult for many trainers, especially those in areas with winter weather this time of year. As one trainer puts it, “Are these tasks even possible?” While it will indeed be tricky, the task doesn’t require they be unique Pokemon. That means trainers who participate in the Go Tour events in person or globally should be able to pull it off if they have a good chunk of time to sink into throwing Poke Balls.

Will you be attempting the Timed Research for these Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Let us know in the comments!