Pokemon Go Tour: Unova Reveals Dates and Details, Tickets Now Available

A new Pokemon Go Tour will take place in early 2025, and this time around the focus will be on the Unova region. Local events will begin in New Taipei City and Los Angeles February 21st through the 23rd, followed by a global event on March 1st and 2nd. Players can expect to see a wealth of content based on Pokemon Black and White, as well as their sequels Black 2 and White 2. Masterwork Research will be available during the event, which will give players their first ever opportunity to catch a Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Black and White were the first games in the franchise to introduce changing seasons, and the Pokemon Deerling and Sawsbuck had four different variations based on each one. During Pokemon Go Tour: Unova, players can expect season themed habitats that will change every hour, allowing players to get all four Deerling forms without having to wait for the real seasons to change. Shiny Deerling will also be making its Pokemon Go debut as part of this event. The four habitats that will rotate during the event will be Winter Caverns, Spring Soiree, Summer Vacation, and Autumn Masquerade.

the four versions of pikachu that will appear in pokemon go tour: Unova

Throughout these habitats, players can expect to see a wealth of Pokemon that debuted in the Unova region, including favorites like Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. Players that take snapshots during the event will have a chance to encounter variations of Pikachu wearing the hats and visors of the protagonists from the four Unova video games: Hilbert, Hilda, Nate, and Rosa. Shiny Bouffalant, Shiny Maractus, and Shiny Sigilyph will also be made available globally, and players will have a chance of hatching them from 10 km Eggs. The five Unown that spell out UNOVA will also be appearing through Incense encounters.

Tickets for both of the in-person events are now on sale at the official Pokemon Go website, and there’s an early bird deal currently available. Players that can’t make the trek can enjoy the global event for free, which will feature a special narrative that wraps up the story that begins during the local events. The narrative will center around the Legendary Pokemon Reshiram and Zekrom.

The fifth Pokemon generation has long been a fan favorite, so it’s nice to see Pokemon Black and White getting a big focus in the next Pokemon Go Tour. One of the big hooks in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 is that Reshiram and Zekrom were able to fuse with the Legendary Pokemon Kyurem. With fusions making their Pokemon Go debut last summer with Necrozma, Pokemon Go Tour: Unova would seem like the perfect place to bring in Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. Nothing has been said by Niantic about that possibility, but maybe that will change as the in-person and global dates get closer!

