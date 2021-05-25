Pokemon Go Datamine Reveals New Moves, Quest Branching, and More

✖

A new Pokemon Go datamine has revealed some interesting hints at the mobile game's future. Shared on Reddit by the PokeMiners, the group's In-Depth Teardown of 0.209.0 offers some easily discernible information about the game's future, as well as some things that are a bit less clear. From the datamine, it seems that two moves are being added to the game: Fairy Wind (Fast) and Fiery Dance (Charged). The latter move can only be learned by Volcarona. Visual effects for the moves have been discovered, but they have not been fully added to the game just yet. There also seem to be some new gameplay mechanics.

One thing that the PokeMiners discovered in their teardown is something called "Quest Branching." It's unclear exactly how this might work, but it seems that players will get a chance to make decisions in the game, which will have an impact on their quest. In a follow-up post, the PokeMiners revealed that there is dialogue associated with these branching paths. That would seem to indicate that Professor Willow might give players choices to make. There seems to be specific screens where players can choose their path, and view the story. Different quest branches will also have different rewards.

These two are the bigger discoveries made from the datamine. The PokeMiners also discovered some smaller things. There seems to be an option that will notify players when someone in their address book has added Pokemon Go. A graphic fix has been added for the Rocket Radar, and there also seems to be a change that allows the game to change the color of a Shadow Pokemon's effects, possibly making them more dynamic. Last but not least, the game seems to be storing information on Pokemon that last and battle longest in Raids and Gyms. The PokeMiners mention that this could be related to some kind of quest.

When it comes to datamines, fans should remember that plans constantly change in games like Pokemon Go, and it's not always easy to determine exactly what the developer is planning until official announcements are made. Still, it seems like there are exciting things to come for Pokemon Go players! Readers can check out both of the PokeMiners' teardowns in the Reddit posts found right here and right here.

What do you think of these potential additions to the game? Do you think branching quests could be exciting? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!