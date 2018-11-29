‘Pokemon Go’ Gives Players One Last Chance to Capture Six Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go players will have one final chance to capture some older Legendary Pokemon in December.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that players will have the opportunity to capture Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune as rewards for completing Research Breakthroughs in December. Players earn Research Breakthroughs by completiing Field Research tasks on seven different days.

All six of the Legendary Pokemon were Research Breakthrough rewards at different times during the year, each appearing on a different month. Players had opportunities to capture between four and five of each Legendary Pokemon just through Research Breakthroughs, depending on the timing. All six Pokemon were also available as Raid Bosses at different times of the day and the Legendary Birds were also the subject of special mini-events held throughout the summer.

While fans will probably be disappointed by getting a re-hash of old Research Breakthrough rewards, the one silver lining is that it offers another chance of encountering a Shiny Legendary Bird.

Pokemon Go seems to be prioritizing catching some players up on content released earlier in the year. This weekend, Pokemon Go will launch a special weekend-long Community Day event in which past Community Day Pokemon will spawn with more regularity. Community Day Pokemon evolved during the event will also have their special Community Day moves, which usually make the Pokemon much more useful in gym battles and raids.

Pokemon Go also recently tweaked the other Research Breakthrough rewards. Players are no longer guaranteed to get a Sinnoh Stone, a special evolutionary item that can be used on 11 different Pokemon species to evolve them into new “Gen 4” forms.

The Legendary Research Breakthrough rewards will go into effect on December 1st and will run through January 1st. That means players have only one day to capture the Bug/Ghost-type Pokemon Shedinja before it disappears into the Pokemon Go ether.