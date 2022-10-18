Pokemon Go Reveals Dia de Muertos 2022 Details

While Pokemon Go's Halloween celebration has yet to begin, Niantic is already mapping out big plans for the month of November. Yesterday, the developer revealed details about November's Community Day event, and today there are new details about the game's Dia de Muertos celebration. The in-game celebration will begin on Tuesday November 1st at 10 a.m. local time and will end on Wednesday November 2nd at 8 p.m. local time. During that timeframe, players can expect to see three new costumed Pokemon: Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir, all of which will be wearing a cempasuchil crown.

Last year marked the first time that Pokemon Go celebrated Dia de Muertos in all regions. During last year's event, players were able to snag a free in-game Dia de Muertos t-shirt, which is still available in the game's Shop for those that missed it. This year, players will also be able to purchase a new avatar mask. The mask will go on sale at the start of the event and will remain available after Dia de Muertos has come to an end.

In addition to new costumed Pokemon and avatar items, players can look forward to multiple Event Bonuses. Incense and Lure Modules will last for 90 minutes, and players can get double Candy on catches. It doesn't seem there will be any Special Research tasks to complete, but there will be a Collection Challenge. Completing the Collection Challenge will get players a Poffin, an Incense, and an encounter with Alolan Marowak.

While Niantic has not revealed the Catch Challenge's requirements, players can expect to see the following Pokemon in the wild during the event:

Chinchou



Cubone

Drifloon

Duskull (cempasuchil crown)

Litwick

Roselia



Sunkern



Swirlix



Yamask



All in all, this is looking like a nice step-up from last year's event! With more avatar items and the addition of new costumed Pokemon, it looks like there will be a lot more incentive for players to participate.

Are you looking forward to this year's Dia de Muertos event in Pokemon Go? What do you think of Niantic's plans for November so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!