Pokemon Go Duskull Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go‘s latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Ghost-type Pokemon Duskull. Pokemon Go is hosting its monthly Community Day today starting at 11 AM local time. This month’s Community Day will focus on Duskull, a Ghost-type Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire and given an additional evolution in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While Community Days offer distinct advantages to players looking to fill out their Shiny Pokedex, this month’s Community Day is a bit strange. Not only has the Shiny variant of Duskull already been introduced (in fact, it was one of the first Shiny Pokemon added to the game), it also has a rather lackluster Community Day move.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Pokemon Go event.

Duskull Community Day – Times and Date

Duskull’s Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on October 9th.

Duskull Community Day – Exclusive Move

Any Dusclops that is evolved into Dusknoir will automatically learn the Ghost-type move Shadow Ball. Shadow Ball is a strong Ghost-type Charged move that has a base damage of 100 with a cost of only 55 energy. Unfortunately, the strength of the move isn’t enough to help salvage Dusknoir as a viable Pokemon in any competitive format. While Shadow Ball will help it pick up some wins in the Ultra League format, it’s still not as good as other Ghost-type Pokemon like Gengar or Giratina.

Even with an improved moveset, Dusknoir doesn’t even become a bit more viable in raids or gym battles either. The Pokemon simply doesn’t compare to stronger Ghost-type Pokemon with better moves and better stats.

Duskull Community Day – Other Bonuses

The Duskull Community Day will also come with a 3X Catch Stardust bonus, which should help any players trying to level up their Pokemon. While Duskull doesn’t necessarily have the stats to justify leveling it up, there are plenty of other Pokemon that will need a whole lot of Stardust to make competitively viable. Like other Community Days, both Incense and Lures have had their effectiveness increased during the event and will last for three hours.

Like other Community Day events, Duskull Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Duskull. Shiny Duskull has a deep red-colored body instead of its usual grey. Here’s a close up look of Duskull’s Shiny form.