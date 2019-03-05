‘Pokemon Go’: Here’s Every Shiny Pokemon Available in the Game

Shiny Pokemon have become an increasingly important part of Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go is the rare game where there’s not a set end goal for players. Players collect Pokemon, level up, participate in events, and battle in raids, but there’s no real storyline for players to complete. As such, players have come up with their own “end goals” like completing their Pokedex or hitting the Level 40 cap.

Another challenge players have taken to completing is collecting every Shiny Pokemon in the game. Shiny Pokemon are rare, variant-colored Pokemon that are periodically added to the game, usually as part of a new event. The first Shiny Pokemon added were Magikarp and Gyarados back in 2017, but the number of Shiny Pokemon have exploded in recent months as the game now adds a few new Shiny Pokemon (and their evolutions) every single month.

The most common way to get Shiny Pokemon is to participate in mini-events like Community Day or last month’s Clamperl Special Research event, which usually have a boosted encounter rate for specific species of Shiny Pokemon. However, these Pokemon can also be encountered (albeit at very low rates) in the wild.

Here’s the full list of every Shiny Pokemon currently available in the game: