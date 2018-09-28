‘Pokemon Go’ Sends Out First EX Raid Invites for Deoxys

Pokemon Go players now know when the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys will appear in the game for the first time.

Yesterday, players around the world received EX Raid Invites for the first ever set of Deoxys EX Raids, which are scheduled for October 1st and 2nd. The Mythical Pokemon, with an Attack stat that’s even higher than Mewtwo, was announced as the new EX Raid Boss earlier this month in conjunction with Mewtwo’s shift from EX Raid Boss to normal Raid Boss.

EX Raids are special raids that players can only participate in if they receive an EX Raid Invite. There are two ways to qualify for an EX Raid: complete at least one raid at a gym where an EX Raid will take place, or share an invite with a player who received the EX Raid Invite. Players with higher levels and a higher gym badge at the gym where the EX Raid is to take place is more likely to receive an EX Raid Invite, although distribution is somewhat random.

Pokemon Go recently made it easier for players to identify which gyms were EX Raid eligible by adding a tag, which can be seen in the upper right corner when players tap on a gym.

Interestingly, some players reported issues with receiving an EX Raid Invite and then having it revoked, which prompted Niantic to acknowledge the issue in a tweet.

Hi Trainers, sorry for the confusion today. We know that some of you received EX Raid Pass cancellations. We’re looking into this and will provide an update as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience! //t.co/oBLwC6fIrA — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 28, 2018

We’ll have more details on the new EX Raids when they officially go live next week. Let us know if you got an EX Raid Pass in the comments below!