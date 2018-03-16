Pokemon Go Players Can Link Accounts to Facebook, Change Login Emails

Pokemon Go players shouldn’t have to worry about log in issues with their account anymore.

The popular mobile app announced that players will soon be able to link their game accounts to their Facebook accounts. Not only will this make the login process a bit simpler, the new linking feature will also allow players to log in across devices.

Players who have a Pokemon Trainers Club account will also be able to link their account to their Google account in addition to their Facebook account. Once the accounts are linked, players can choose which way (Facebook, Google, Pokemon Trainers Club) they’d like to use to log into the game.

The official Pokemon Go blogpost noted that linking an account to Facebook would allow players to switch out what Google accounts were associated with their Pokemon Go account. For instance, a player with a work or university Google account could link their Pokemon Go account to their Facebook account and then swap out their old Google account for a personal one.

While this not seem like a huge deal, the move could save thousands of Pokemon Go players’ accounts and improve the quality of gameplay for millions more. Pokemon Go players that use Pokemon Trainers Club accounts have had issues logging into the game since Day 1, and this should prevent most log in issues moving forward. Pokemon Trainers Club seems to go down at least once a month, and Pokemon Go has had to extend several events due to delays associated with Pokemon Trainers Club servers (which are owned by the Pokemon Company, and not by Pokemon Go.

This should also prevent players from losing their Pokemon Go account when they either move on from a job or graduate from school.

Once Facebook linking is officially turned on, players can link to an account by going into the settings function and then selecting the “Not Linked” checkbox next to the login provider they’d like to connect. From there, it’s just a matter of following the prompts to switch or add accounts.

Pokemon Go hasn’t said when Facebook linking will go live, but we expect it to happen in a matter of days.