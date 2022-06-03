Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1: Everything You Need to Know

✖

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is here! This two day event will give Pokemon Go players a chance to capture Pokemon usually limited to a specific part of the world, grab new Shiny Pokemon, and encounter the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin. To get an idea as to whether this event is for you, we've broken down everything you need to know about the first day of the event. More details about Day 2 will be revealed on Saturday, but Day 2's theme will be based around battling Team Rocket and participating in raids.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Times and Dates

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place on June 4th and June 5th, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on both days.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Ticket Price

Pokemon Go Fest's ticket will cost $14.99 and can be purchased through Pokemon Go's in-game store up until the end of the event.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Rotating Habitats

As with last year, Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest will focus on "rotating habitats," in which certain Pokemon that tie into a certain theme appear each hour. Like last year, Pokemon Go Fest will feature four rotating habitats. All players, even those who don't purchase tickets, will be able to encounter and catch Pokemon during the Rotating Habitats hours. Keep in mind that the Rotating Habitats will not shift based on the time zone – the game will shift to the same habitat for all players at the beginning of each hour, regardless as to where they leave. Each habitat will rotate over the course of four hours, so all players will get the chance to experience each habitat twice during their Pokemon Go Fest window.

The Rotating Habitats are:

City: Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Burmy, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Litten, Brozor, Golett, Galarian Koffing

Plains: Girafarig, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Litleo, Dunsparce, Rufflet, Axew

Rainforest: Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, Binacle, Skrelp, Rowlet, Pancham

Tundra: Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Cubchoo, Popplio, Vanillite, Bergmite, Galarian Daramuka

Pokemon Go Fest: Pokemon Exclusive to Ticket Holders

While the Pokemon above can be captured by all Pokemon, players who have a ticket can also obtain a handful of additional Pokemon when they use Incense. The following Pokemon will appear by using Incense during the event: Galarian Weezing (City Only), Klink (City Only), Unown F, Torkoal (Plains Only), Axew (Plains Only), Tropius (Rainforest Only), Pancham (Rainforest Only), Galarian Mr. Mime (Tundra Only), Galarian Daramuka (Tundra Only)

Pokemon Go Fest: Shiny Pokemon Rates

Players who have a Pokemon Go Fest ticket will also have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon when they capture Incense. A number of new Shiny Pokemon are being added to Pokemon Go as part of the Pokemon Go Fest. These Pokemon include: Unown B, Shroomish, Breloom, Numel, Camerupt, Karrablast, Escavalier, Axew, Fraxure, Haxorus, Shelmet, Accelgor

Pokemon Go Fest: Other Ticket Bonuses

Players who have a Pokemon Go Fest ticket will also receive a Special Research quest that culminates in an encounter with Shaymin. Players will also be able to select certain "pathways" that allow players to customize their Pokemon Go Fest experience. Also, Unown will only spawn for players with tickets. Finally, players with a ticket will also have access to the usual Collection Challenge and Global Challenge Arena activities.