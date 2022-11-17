Pokemon Go Offers Free Items Following Zorua Problems

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released a free bundle in the game's shop as a way of apologizing to players for issues surrounding the debut of Zorua. The Pokemon was introduced during last month's Shuppet Spotlight Hour, when it would appear in the field as the player's partner Pokemon; upon capture, it would reveal itself to be Zorua. However, a glitch in the game made it so that it would retain the partner Pokemon's stats and attacks. As a result, Niantic imposed restrictions until a fix could be implemented, including preventing its use in Go Battle League. The fix is now live, and these restrictions have been lifted.

"Trainers, we're updating the stats and attacks that were erroneously retained by Zorua from Pokémon they impersonated during October 25th's Shuppet Spotlight Hour. Any Zorua that remained transformed due to issues with a Pokémon GO Plus or Poke Ball Plus will revert to Zorua," the company wrote on Twitter. "By way of apology, you can now claim an item bundle from the in-game shop at no cost. The restrictions placed on Zorua — including its use in the GO Battle League, trading, and transferring to Pokémon HOME—have also been lifted. Thanks for your patience."

The item bundle in question includes 20 Poke Balls, one Stardust, and one Lure Module. Players can find it in the free section where the game's Daily Free Boxes are traditionally located. Players should note that the new freebie does not replace the normal one, so players will have two boxes to claim, if they haven't already.

Zorua works in Pokemon Go in a manner somewhat similar to Ditto. The key difference between the two is that Ditto will impersonate any Pokemon that can be found in the wild, while Zorua only disguises itself as the player's partner Pokemon. Readers interested in learning the easiest way to find Zorua and evolve it into Zoroark can find out more right here.

Did you catch a Zorua during Shuppet Spotlight Hour? How do you feel about this apology freebie from Niantic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!