Pokemon Go: How to Easily Find Zorua and Evolve Zoroark

Pokemon Go recently added Zorua to the game, but the Dark-type Pokemon can be a little hard to find in the wild. Similar to Ditto, Zorua disguises itself as other Pokemon in the wild, and players only know if it's really Zorua once they've caught it. That can make it tough to get the 50 Candies required to evolve it into Zoroark, but there's actually a trick that makes Zorua much easier to come by.

While Ditto disguises itself as just about any Pokemon, Zorua works differently; instead, it mimics the appearance of the player's Buddy Pokemon. If the player has a Buddy Pokemon that's common in the wild (like Totodile at the moment), that's going to make it much harder to find Zorua. However, if the player switches to something harder to come by, it will be much easier. For example, to catch enough Zorua to get a Zoroark, I changed my Buddy Pokemon to Cosmoem. Since Cosmoem doesn't actually appear in the wild right now, I knew when I saw the Pokemon that it was actually a disguised Zorua!

Zorua first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. Zorua's Pokedex entries in that game revealed that it conceals its identity as a means of protecting itself, taking on the forms of both Pokemon and people. This element hasn't really been seen much in the Pokemon games, but it has been reflected in Zorua's anime appearances.

A Hisuian variant of Zorua was revealed earlier this year in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but it has yet to appear in Pokemon Go. Several Hisuian Pokemon have been released in Pokemon Go over the last few months, including Hisuian Braviary, Sneasler, and Overqwil. This month will also see the debut of Ursaluna, an evolved form of Ursaring. Ursaluna will be made available on Teddiursa Community Day, which is set to take place on Saturday November 12th. In the meantime, readers can find out more about the event right here.

Have you managed to evolve a Zoroark yet? Are you looking forward to Teddiursa Community Day? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!