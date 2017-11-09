A Popular Pokemon Gets a Strange New Animation in Pokemon Go

One of Pokemon Go‘s recently featured Pokemon just got a strange new animation during gym battles.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced a new update, which will make some minor tweaks and fix some longstanding bugs. The update is starting to make its way out to players, giving them a chance to see all the changes in store.

One unannounced change involved the Ghost-Type Pokemon Gengar. Gengar got a new 3D sprite with a slightly darker skin color that adds some contrast to its three rows of back spikes. When players used Gengar in gym battles, they noticed one other change: Gengar now does backflips when dodging attacks. You can check out a comparison of Gengar’s new animation and old animation here:

No Obvious Change

It doesn’t look like there’s any benefit to Gengar’s new moves, but it’s still an interesting change for Pokemon Go players. After all, this is the first Pokemon to get its own unique dodge move, and it adds a ton of personality in battle.

Some players are speculating that Gengar’s new dodge move and look could mean that Gengar is getting a shiny variant soon, but that seems rather unlikely. After all, what’s the point of releasing a Shiny variant right after the Halloween event has ended. Gengar also has a pretty boring Shiny variant (it’s an even darker shade of blackish-purple), so we’re not sure why Pokemon Go would add it over some other Shiny Pokemon.

Still, players should keep an eye out to see what other changes are hiding in Pokemon Go‘s code.

