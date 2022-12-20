Pokemon Go Glitch Turns Shiny Vulpix into a Tasty Treat

Pokemon Go has seen a lot of unusual visual glitches over the years, but it's usually easy to figure out how some of them happen. Others are a bit more peculiar, such as a recent one shared by Reddit user PelicanDoIt. Posting to The Sliph Road subreddit, the user shared two images of the game where the usual Pinap Berry picture has been replaced with a Shiny Vulpix! One of the images even shows how these Vulpix shaped treats can be fed to Pokemon that have been placed at gyms, as they did with a Chandelure!

Images of the glitch can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

As far as Pokemon Go glitches are concerned, this might be one of the weirdest we've ever seen! As any regular Pokemon Go player can attest, it's not unusual to see different Pokemon smashed together, or images swapped out. Of course, users on Reddit were quick to call this a feature, rather than a bug. One user even pointed out that Chandelure's lore says that the Ghost-type consumes the spirits of other Pokemon, so it's actually kind of fitting to see it snacking on Shiny Vulpix. Pokedex entries have always been dark like that, but we rarely get to see these horrors actually play out in one of the games!

Speaking of Shiny Pokemon, Pokemon Go players will have the opportunity to obtain a brand-new one thanks to next month's Community Day. The January event will see Chespin in the spotlight, and Niantic is adding its Shiny variation to the game for the very first time. The event will also feature plenty of bonuses for those who take part, including double Candy on catches. There will also be a special Featured Attack for players that evolve Chespin into its final form during the Community Day hours, or a few hours after the event's conclusion. Readers can learn more about the next Community Day right here.

Have you ever seen a Pokemon Go glitch like this? What's the strangest glitch you've ever seen in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]