Pokemon Go Puts Super Incubators and Item Bundles on Sale for New Event

Pokemon Go is offering some major discounts on select premium items during its first ever Global Catch Challenge.

On Sunday, Pokemon Go challenged its userbase to collectively capture 3 billion Pokemon by the end of the week. Players can unlock double XP and double stardust bonuses for reaching certain milestones, with a reward of unlocking Farfetch’d around the world if they reach the 3 billion Pokemon threshold.

To help fans reach their goals, Pokemon Go is offering two new boxes of item for sale in their in-game store. Both boxes contain lucky eggs, raid passes, and lure modules, as well as some stronger Great Balls or Ultra Balls. The lucky eggs will allow players to get 4x XP when the double XP bonus kicks in, while lures will eventually last for six hours during the event.

Pokemon Go also put Super Incubators back up for sale, since players will probably be doing a bit more walking than usual this week. Super Incubators decrease the distance needed to hatch an egg by 66%.

Both boxes are a pretty good value. The Special Box offers a 61% discount on items, while the Ultra Box offers a 58% discount. While the Special Box is a slightly better deal, the Ultra Box might be better if you’re looking to stock up on Lucky Eggs.

Pokemon Go hasn’t said when the sale ends, but we’re guessing it will either coincide with the end of the event on November 26th, or when the Global Catch Challenge Rewards end, which is on December 1st. Either way, now’s the time to stock up on Lures and Lucky Eggs, so check out the sale before it’s too late!