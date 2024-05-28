Pokemon Go Reveals Next Two Community Day Events

News about the new season of Pokemon Go continues to trickle in ahead of its start date. Niantic recently revealed that the season will be titled Shared Skies, and now the company has revealed the two Pokemon that will be appearing in Community Day events next month. The first of these events will take place on Sunday, June 9th, and will feature Goomy, a Dragon-type Pokemon that first appeared in the Kalos region. Full details have not been revealed just yet, but we can probably assume that the event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, as that's usually the case.

What Does Shiny Goomy Look Like?

Traditionally, Goomy has a purple color scheme, with the top half of its body being a light purple, and the bottom being a darker coloration. It also has green spots covering its body. This color scheme is shared by its evolved forms Sliggoo and Goodra. The Shiny version of Goomy swaps out the light purple for a bright gold color, and the darker purple for a peach color. The greens spots have been swapped out for an even darker shade of purple than the one found on the lower half of the standard Goomy. An image of Shiny Goomy from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

June Community Day Classic

In addition to the standard Pokemon Go Community Day, June will also feature a Community Day Classic event. These events feature Pokemon that have already gotten their own Community Day in the past, but serve as something of a make-up for newcomers, or those that simply missed out the first time. Cyndaquil had a Community Day event back in 2018, which was a pretty long time ago! The Community Day Classic event will be held on Saturday, June 22nd. Like Goomy Community Day, we don't have any further details just yet, but presumably it will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

The Shiny version of Cyndaquil isn't much to write home about. While Shiny Goomy is significantly different from the standard coloration, Shiny Cyndaquil is mostly just a lighter shade compared to the standard. For Shiny hunters that prioritize designs that look significantly different, this one won't hold a lot of appeal. There are actually a fair amount of Shiny Pokemon like that, which can sometimes lead to frustration from players. This is the only Community Day Classic that will take place during Shard Skies; the full Community Day event schedule can be found right here.

