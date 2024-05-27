Pokemon Go Reveals Next Season Theme

A new Pokemon Go Season is set to begin this week, and the name will be Shared Skies. At this time, details have yet to be revealed about the new season, but it once again seems to have a major focus on the Ultra Beasts. A trailer for the new season shows several Ultra Wormholes opening around the world, and there are appearances by Buzzwole, Kartana, Pheromosa, Nihilego, and more. The newly added Naganadel also shows up, and the whole thing ends with an appearance by Mega Rayquaza. Unfortunately, there are no hints at any Pokemon that aren't already in the game.

The teaser video can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

When Does Shared Skies Start?

The new season of Pokemon Go will begin on June 1st, and will run through September 3rd. Pokemon Go Fest 2024 falls smack dab in the middle of the season, and will be happening in the month of July. It was previously revealed that the event will center around Necrozma, so it's not too surprising that this month's theme will focus on content related to the Alola region. Necrozma is making its Pokemon Go debut at Go Fest, and it will have the fusion ability that appeared in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, allowing Necrozma to fuse with either Solgaleo or Lunala.

With Niantic adding fusion to Pokemon Go, it will be interesting to see when (or if) that ability is added for other Pokemon. In the main series games, Kyurem can fuse with either Reshiram or Zekrom, while Calyrex can fuse with either Glastrier or Spectrier. Kyurem, Reshiram, and Zekrom have all been available for a while in Pokemon Go, but Calyrex, Glastrier, and Spectrier remain absent, alongside most of the Galar Pokemon.

Shared Skies Event Schedule

Last week, Niantic revealed the dates for all of the Pokemon Go Fest events that will take place during the new season. The first of these is coming on June 9th, though we don't know which Pokemon will be getting the spotlight; based on the Community Days we've had thus far this year, it's possible it could be Popplio. With that date less than two weeks away, we should have full details very soon. There's also a Raid Day event set to take place at the end of the month, on June 29th. The full event list for Shared Skies (including events in July and August) can be found right here.

