Pokemon Go Adding New Costumed and Shiny Pokemon in Holiday Event

The Holiday season is here, and Pokemon Go will celebrate with a two-part event. At this time, we don’t know what to expect from the second half, but Niantic has officially laid out plans for Holiday Part 1. The first part will kick off on Tuesday, December 17th at 10 a.m., and will run through Sunday, December 22nd at 9:59 a.m. local time. Players can expect to see several returning Pokemon wearing holiday attire, as well as one brand-new one: Dedenne! Players won’t find it in the wild though, as Dedenne wearing holiday attire will be exclusively appearing in One-Star Raids during the event.

Raids will give players the chance to get a whole bunch of holiday themed Pokemon that they might have missed in previous years. In addition to Dedenne, One-Star Raids will also feature Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit and Psyduck wearing holiday attire. Meanwhile, Three-Star Raids will feature Stantler wearing a holiday outfit, and Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit. Outside of Raids, Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon will be appearing again in the wild, and 7 km Egg Hatches will have a chance of giving players Spheal wearing a holiday scarf, and Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon. Every single one of those Pokemon (including Dedenne) has a chance of appearing as Shiny.

Dedenne wearing holiday attire in pokemon go (left) and sandygast (right)

Outside of all these holiday themed Pokemon appearing, the other big highlight of Holiday Part 1 is the Pokemon Go debut of a new Shiny Pokemon. This time around, the Pokemon in question is Sandygast. The Ghost/Ground-type is kind of an unusual pick for a holiday themed event, but nevertheless, players will have a chance of encountering a Shiny starting this month. The Shiny version of Sandygast is actually quite a bit different from the normally colored version. Rather than white sand, Shiny Sandygast looks to be made up of black sand! It also has blue eyes and details throughout its body, and a shovel with a yellow tip instead of red. Shiny Palossand continues this color scheme, and the results are really impressive! During the event, Sandygast will appear in the wild, as well as One-Star Raids.

During Holiday Part 1, players can expect a handful of in-game bonuses. Players will get double XP on Catches, and Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will have half the normal Hatch distance. There will also be Field Research tasks fitting the event, and rewards that include encounters with event-themed Pokemon. The next Pokemon Go Community Day will run right through Holiday Part 1, on Saturday December 21st and Sunday the 22nd. Full details have yet to be revealed, but it will be similar to past years, and will focus on all of the Pokemon that have had their own Community Day events throughout the year.

