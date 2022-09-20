Pokemon Go Adding Two New Pokemon During Fashion Week Event

Once again, Pokemon Go players will have the opportunity to celebrate Fashion Week in the game, and Niantic has revealed first details regarding this year's festivities. The event is set to begin on Tuesday September 27th at 10 a.m. local time, and will see the Pokemon Go debut of Mareanie. Players can also obtain its evolved form Toxapex by obtaining 50 Candies. New avatar items based on the Poison/Water-types will be available in the game's Store starting that same day, including sleek new jackets, and a hat that seems to be inspired by James' Mareanie from the Pokemon anime.

As players have seen in previous years, Fashion Week will also feature several Pokemon wearing "fashionable costumes," including hats, bows, and more. This year's event will actually see four new costumed Pokemon in total: Diglett, Dugtrio, Absol, and Toxicroak. Additionally, this year's event will see the return of older costumed Pokemon, such as Butterfree, Blitzle, Shinx, and Smoochum. Last year's Fashion Week event saw the Pokemon Go debut of Furfrou and its various forms, and the Pokemon will appear prominently in the wild during this year's event as well.

Players will have plenty of opportunities to find costumed Pokemon during Fashion Week, as these Pokemon can be encountered in the wild, by completing Research, by hatching 7 km eggs, or through Raids. Speaking of Raids, the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal will appear in five-star Raids throughout the week, while Mega Lopunny will return in Mega Raids. However, it's worth noting that neither Pokemon will by sporting a fashionable costume.

All in all, it looks like this year's Fashion Week event should have plenty for Pokemon Go players to enjoy! The game's Season of Light is currently underway, with a heavy focus on Pokemon that first appeared in the Alola region from Pokemon Sun and Moon. Fashion Week in Pokemon Go will run through Monday, October 3rd at 8 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to next week's Pokemon Go Fashion Week? Did you participate in last year's event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!