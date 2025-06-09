Pokemon Go Reveals Plans for Two Summer Community Day Events

Last month, Niantic revealed the dates for all of Pokemon Go‘s Community Day events that will be taking place during the Delightful Days season. As is always the case with these types of schedules, the developers did not offer any details beyond the individual dates. This approach lets Niantic build some hype as those events get a little bit closer. The curtain has now been pulled back on two of these events, one of which will be happening in July, and the other which is set for August. We now know which Pokemon will be highlighted, as well as details like Featured Attacks.

The first of these events is a Community Day Classic for the month of July. A two day event will be held on Saturday, July 5th and Sunday, July 6th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. There aren’t a lot of Pokemon that could justify such an event, but Niantic chose well, as Eevee will be given the spotlight. With two days for the event, players will have more opportunities to get Shiny versions of all 8 “Eevee-lutions.” Players that Catch or Hatch an Eevee on either day will get one that knows Last Resort as a Charged Attack. Players that evolve Eevee through Saturday, July 12th at 10 p.m. local time will get a Pokemon that knows the following Featured Attack:

Espeon- Shadow Ball (Charged Attack)

Flareon- Superpower (Charged Attack)

Glaceon- Water Pulse (Charged Attack)

Jolteon- Zap Cannon (Charged Attack)

Leafeon- Bullet Seed (Fast Attack)

Sylveon- Psyshock (Charged Attack)

Umbreon- Psychic (Charged Attack)

Vaporeon- Scald (Charged Attack)

rookidee beat out frillish, lechonk, and wimpod to become august’s highlighted pokemon.

In addition to July’s Community Day Classic, we now know which Pokemon will be highlighted in the month of August. After allowing Pokemon Go players to vote over the weekend, it’s been decided that Rookidee will be featured in the Community Day on Saturday, August 30th. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Players that evolve a Corvisquire during that event will get a Corviknight that knows the Featured Attack Air Cutter. Additional details such as in-game bonuses will be revealed closer to the actual day of the event.

With three Pokemon Go Community Day events now filled in for Delightful Days, there’s just one remaining that we don’t know about. Niantic has yet to reveal the “traditional” Community Day event for the month of July. We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that announcement, but it’s possible it could end up being Quaxly. Each year, Niantic picks the starters from one region, and all three get Community Day events throughout; for 2025, the starters from Paldea have been highlighted. January featured Sprigatito while Fuecoco appeared in March, which means we can expect Quaxly before the end of the year. Whether that happens in July remains to be seen.

Are you looking forward to these two Community Day events? Do you think we’ll see Quaxly in July? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!