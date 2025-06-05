New Pokemon Go Event Will Make 3 Great Shiny Pokemon Easier to Find

In the Pokemon franchise, there are a lot of designs inspired by dogs. During an upcoming Pokemon Go event, Niantic will be adding two more dog inspired Pokemon with the additions of Yamper and Boltund. The two Electric-type Pokemon will make their debuts in the Yamper’s Paw Prints event, which will begin on Friday June 20th at 12 a.m., and will run through Sunday, June 22nd at 11:59 p.m. local time. Yamper will appear in the wild throughout the event, as will several other Pokemon based on dogs, including Fidough, Growlithe, Houndour, and Lillipup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the event, Niantic will be increasing Shiny encounter rates for three Pokemon that will be appearing in the wild: Furfrou, Poochyena, and Snubbull. The Shiny variants of all three Pokemon are actually pretty distinctive, which should make them worth searching for during this event. Shiny Furfrou inverts its normal color scheme, swapping the black and white portions of the Pokemon’s standard color pattern. Meanwhile, Shiny Poochyena abandons the Pokemon’s standard silver fur for gold, with some blue highlights in its eyes; that color pattern continues for its evolved form, Mightyena. Lastly, Shiny Snubbull swaps the standard pink for a purple that evokes its evolved form, Granbull. When it evolves, Shiny Granbull takes on more of an off-white color.

shiny furfrou as it appears in pokemon go

Out of all these Shiny Pokemon, the one players might want to seek out the most is Furfrou. While the Pokemon does not evolve, it does have different forms it can change into. Players might want to take advantage of the increased Shiny rates so they can get Shiny Furfrou in those different forms, such as Debutante, Matron, and Dandy trim. There are other forms as well, but those mostly remain regional variants, for the time being. Unless you plan on traveling in the near future, you’ll probably remain limited to those three.

Between new Pokemon debuts, and increased Shiny encounter rates, the Yamper’s Paw Prints event should have a lot to look forward to. Players will also receive double Stardust on all Catches during the event. Players will be relieved to know that Yamper’s evolution requirement is a lot easier than what we’ve seen with other recent additions to Pokemon Go; players can evolve Yamper into Boltund with just 50 Candies.

RELATED: Pokemon Go’s August Community Day Will Let Players Vote Which Pokemon Gets the Spotlight

Yamper and Boltund are two of the new Pokemon that have been confirmed to make their debuts in the current season of Pokemon Go. During Delightful Days, Niantic will also be adding Hisuian Lilligant and all of the forms of Tatsugiri. Niantic has not revealed when we can expect to see those Pokemon appear in the game, but the season just started, and will last through September 2nd, so we could see that stretched out over the coming months.

Are you planning to look for these Shiny Pokemon during this event? What do you think of the Delightful Days season so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!