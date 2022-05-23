Pokemon Go Reveals Community Day Schedule for the New Season

✖

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola is drawing to a close, and Niantic is starting to tease plans for the game's next season. Today, the developer revealed dates for the three Community Day events that will take place during the new season: Saturday June 25th, Sunday July 17th, and Saturday August 13th. Unsurprisingly, Niantic did not provide any hints at which Pokemon will be highlighted on those days, or give any specific details about the hours each event will be held. That's to be expected, as the company tends to offer those kinds of details closer to the actual event.

Niantic's Tweet announcing the dates for next season's batch of Community Day events can be found embedded below.

Trainers, mark your calendars! Here are next Season’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay dates.



🗓️ June 25

🗓️ July 17

🗓️ August 13https://t.co/GRZ8yinp08 pic.twitter.com/G0ieJiSCQl — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 23, 2022

During the Season of Alola, Niantic made Community Day events just three hours long, as opposed to the previous six-hour timeframe. The move has resulted in a lot of frustration from players, who have much more difficulty carving out time when there's a limited window to do so. Niantic is aware of those frustrations, and it will be interesting to see if Pokemon Go reverts back to six-hour Community Days, or if the three-hour timeframe will remain during the new season. The company has previously gone back on controversial choices in the game, as it did when it changed the spin distance on Poke Stops.

To close out the Season of Alola, Niantic will be hosting an "Alola to Alola" event set to begin later this week. The event will coincide with the release of a fifth set of Special Research for players that have completed all four sets of Special Research throughout the season. During the event, players can expect to see a number of Alolan Pokemon appearing in the wild, as well as in Raids. The event will end on May 31st, so fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to see what the theme of the next season will be!

Are you a fan of Pokemon Go's Community Day events? What do you want to see from the next season of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!