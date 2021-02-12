Pokemon Go Announces Kanto Celebration Event

Pokemon Go has announced a new event that will keep the spotlight on Kanto Pokemon even after its Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event is over. The Kanto Celebration event will serve as a capstone for the game's steady parade of Celebration events and provide players with some extra time and chances to capture various Pokemon from the original Pokemon games. Like several other Celebration events, the Kanto Celebration Event will also give players the chance to obtain old Community movesets - evolving several Kanto Pokemon during the event will cause their evolutions to know certain special moves.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Kanto Celebration Event:

Kanto Celebration Event - Dates and Times

The Kanto Celebration Event runs from Feburary 21st at 10 AM local time to February 27th at 8 PM local time.

Kanto Celebration Event - Featured Pokemon

The Kanto Celebration Event will feature Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, and Magikarp all appearing more frequently in the wild.

Additionally, Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, and Magby will all hatch from 5 KM eggs during the event.

Finally, Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, and Goldeen will all appear when players used Incense.

Kanto Celebration Event -Featured Raids

During the event, players can battle Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo in 5-Star Raids. Additionally, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Dratini will appear in 1-Star Raids, and Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, and Lapras will appear in 3-Star raids.

Kanto Celebration Event - Old Community Day Moves

The following Pokemon will learn their special Community Day moves if evolved during the Kanto Celebration event: