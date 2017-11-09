‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Week-Long Event in Korea

Pokemon Go is throwing a week-long event in South Korea that will bring increased spawns and Legendary Pokemon to the Asian country.

Earlier this week, Niantic announced “Pokemon Go Week,” a week-long Korea-exclusive event that will run in conjunction with a separate event organized by the Pokemon Company called Pokemon Festa. Pokemon Festa is an annual event held in South Korea that usually features a Pikachu Outbreak (dancers dressed as Pikachu) and other events in one of South Korea’s major cities. This year’s Pokemon Festa will take place at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on November 11th and 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go is adding to the festivities with a ton of different special events and spawns. Players all around South Korea will have the opportunity to catch Mr. Mime and Unown, and players who visit Seoul will get a chance to participate in raids featuring the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia. The entire country will see increased spawns around the country, creating a flood of Pokemon for players to catch.

Latest Regional Event

Pokemon Go Week is the latest in a string of special Pokemon Go events held in specific locations. Throughout the summer, Pokemon Go has held a variety of “live” events, ranging from a Pokemon Go takeover of Chester, England to the disastrous Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago. The game has also held several successful “Safari Zone” events throughout Europe, which gives players a chance to catch certain region-exclusive Pokemon.

Japan has also gotten a number of exclusive events, usually to benefit an area still recovering from natural disasters. Pokemon Go players in Japan have had opportunities to capture Pokemon like Lapras and Snorlax that flood specific areas for a weekend.

Sadly, players outside Korea probably won’t have an opportunity to reap the benefits of Pokemon Go Week. With the Halloween event ending just a few days before Pokemon Go Week, it’s unlikely that Niantic will turn around and extend Pokemon Go Week benefits for the rest of the world.

Pokemon Go Week runs in South Korea from November 4th through November 12th.

Poll