Pokemon Go Announces Lake Legends Event, Featuring Shiny Goldeen

Pokemon Go will be ending the month of November with an event focused on the Legendary Pokemon Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. Starting on November 24th, Pokemon Go players will have the opportunity to battle either Uxie, Mesprit, or Azelf, depending on their region. Players will recall that these are regional-exclusive Legendary Pokemon, with Uxie appearing in the Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit appearing in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf appearing in the United States. Additionally, other Pokemon that traditionally appear close to lakes - such as Psyduck, Goldeen, Magikarp, Surskit, Starly, Bidoof, and Shellos - will all appear in the wild, hatch from eggs, and will be attracted to Incense. Additioanlly, Pokemon like Abra, Machop, and Ralts, will also appear in the wild, as they are related to the Legendary Pokemon's traditional virtues of knowledge, emotion, and willpower.

As part of the event, Pokemon Go will also add the Shiny versions of Goldeen and Seaking. Shiny Goldeen's orange coloring is slightly lighter than its normal, non-Shiny form, while Shiny Seaking has notably lighter orange scales and an off-white color. Both will be available after the event is over.

The event will run parallel to a Limited Research event on November 28th featuring Nidoran. Both versions of Nidoran will have their Shiny forms added during that event, and players can complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn additional encounters with both Pokemon. The Magmar Community Day event will take place just before the start of the Lake Legends event on November 21st, with players getting the chance to catch a ton of Magmar (including its Shiny variant) as well as evolve their Magmar into a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt.

The Lake Legends event takes place beginning on November 24th. The event is scheduled to end on November 30th.