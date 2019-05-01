‘Pokemon Go’ Is Having a Legendary Dinner Hour Event Today

Pokemon Go is hosting a new mini-event today, which will give players a chance to catch the Legendary Pokemon Groudon. Players in New Zealand were the first to notice that numerous gyms across the country suddenly had Groudon Raids that beginning around 6 PM local time. While not announced, the event matched previous “Legendary Lunch Hour” events that caused various Legendary Raids to appear at eligible gyms during lunch hours. While mostly well-received, the event did receive criticism from those players who couldn’t make it to a 12 PM raid battle and still make it back to work in a timely fashion.

Provided that the Legendary Dinner Hour event continues for the rest of the day, players will have the opportunity to battle Groudon in various local gyms between 6 PM and 7 PM local time. As Groudon can’t be defeated alone, players are encouraged to either coordinate with local Pokemon Go groups or find an area where local players tend to congregate, such as a mall or gym. Groudon is a Ground-type Pokemon, so players will want to use Water-type or Grass-type Pokemon to attack it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s event is a sign that Pokemon Go wants to maximize when players receive certain in-game rewards. Groudon was added to the game to celebrate player engagement with Earth Day cleanups, so it makes sense that Pokemon Go would want to make sure players had a chance to capture Groudon before it left the game. The lack of an announcement is a bit unusual, but this isn’t the first time in recent days that Pokemon Go has simply added something in the game and left players to figure it out.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!