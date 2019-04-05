‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Second Legendary Lunch Hour Event

Pokemon Go has announced a second Legendary Lunch Hour mini-event. Earlier today, Pokemon Go confirmed that they would be holding a second Legendary Lunch Hour event, this time taking place on April 10th. The event will feature an increased number of Origin Forme Giratina Raids from 12 PM to 1 PM local time, in hopes of attracting more players to raid during their lunch break. Although not every gym will feature a Legendary Raid, it’s likely that most players living in urban areas will be able to find at least a couple of raids close to their chosen lunch spot during the event

Pokemon Go first tested out its Legendary Lunch Hour last month to mixed results. Many players felt that the one hour window was too restrictive, as many players couldn’t squeeze in more than one raid during the event. Other players preferred a different window that wasn’t in the middle of the day, so that players wouldn’t need to rush during their lunch break to grab food, raid, and get back to work in time. However, in today’s announcement, Pokemon Go acknowledged that while not every player could participate in every event, they were testing out the Legendary Lunch Hour event in the hopes of creating more events focused on different styles of play. Clearly, Pokemon Go believes that there’s an uptick of gameplay during lunch hours, and it’s trying to find a way to engage those players in different ways.

The new event will take place on April 10th from 12 PM to 1 PM local time. We’ll keep you informed if the event has any surprises.

