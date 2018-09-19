‘Pokemon Let’s Go’ Takes Away the Most Frustrating Part of Battling Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon: Let’s Go is making a huge change to how to catch Legendary Pokemon by removing the most frustrating part of the game.

When Pokemon Red and Blue first came out over 20 years ago, many Pokemon players felt true frustration and despair when attempting to capture their first Legendary Pokemon. Not only were Pokemon like Mewtwo or Moltres strong enough to wipe out your entire team, they were also incredibly annoying to catch if you didn’t have an unlimited stock of Master Balls in your bag.

Because Legendary Pokemon naturally have low catch rates, players needed to reduce the Pokemon’s HP as low as possible without making them faint. Hit the Pokemon with too hard of an attack and the Pokemon would faint and you’d have to reset your game and start the battle all over again. Come at the Pokemon with too weak of an attack and you’d get wiped out before having a chance to throw a PokeBall at it. Even when a Legendary Pokemon’s HP was in the single digits, players still needed to hit it with some sort of status effect (sleep or paralysis, usually) to even have a chance of catching the Pokemon.

Over time, the Pokemon franchise made tweaks to the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokemon, and now they’re hard but not impossible to catch thanks to a variety of special attacks and specialized Poke Balls. But longtime players will still remember the frustration of trying to capture a Legendary Pokemon for the first time, tossing away dozens of Poke Balls while wondering if you needed to risk hitting it with another attack

Since Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are remakes of Pokemon: Yellow, some players wondered whether Legendary Pokemon would be just as difficult to catch as they were in the original games. A new trailer revealed how Legendary Pokemon encounters will work, and it seems that catching these powerful Pokemon won’t have the same level of frustration. Players will simply need to defeat the Pokemon before triggering a separate catch encounter, which works similar to Pokemon Go‘s catch screen. No more paralyzing Articuno or hoping that your Rattata’s Tackle attack won’t reduce Mewtwo’s HP from 2 to 0. Just beat the Pokemon, and then try to catch it as a reward.

The neat thing about Pokemon: Let’s Go is that the Legendary Pokemon have special cut scenes, which look absolutely gorgeous. You can check them out in the trailer above.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! come out on November 16th.