Pokemon Go Making Big Map, Spawn Rate Changes

It seems big changes are in the works for Pokemon Go over "the next few weeks." According to Niantic, the game's map will be getting a refresh in the visual department for the first time in three years. This means that the game will reflect real-world changes, such as newly constructed bridges and buildings, and the removal of things that are now out-of-date. More importantly, the game will also have changes made to the way Pokemon spawn; for players in rural areas, this will mean greater access to Pokemon than the game has previously offered.

"Soon, different Pokemon will appear in even more places than before. In densely populated areas, this could mean that you'll see the same numbers of Pokemon as before, but they'll be spread out more evenly," the game's website reads. "You may also see Pokemon appear in different locations. For Trainers in rural or rapidly expanding areas, this may also increase the number of Pokémon that appear overall."

Niantic has not offered a specific time table for these updates, but hopefully they'll make the game more enjoyable for all players. Making it easier for players to catch Pokemon even when they don't live in heavily populated areas is important for the continued life of the game, so hopefully this new update will prove to be for the better. Not all of Niantic's changes have been welcomed by players over the last year, but if this works as advertised, Pokemon Go fans should be happy with it.

Speaking of map changes, Pokemon Go players may have noticed some visual changes in the game starting today! As part of the Halloween event (which kicked-off today), Niantic has replaced the traditional blue PokeStops with an orange color, and leaves can be found on the ground. It's a nice little visual touch to fit with the fall season, but it doesn't make any difference to the actual gameplay.

What do you think about these potential changes in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying Part 1 of the game's Halloween event so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!