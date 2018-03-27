Pokemon Go Announces the Next Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go players are getting another rare Pokemon as part of April’s Community Day.

The popular mobile app just announced that Mareep will be the subject of the next Community Day, which will take place on April 15th. This relatively rare Pokemon eventually evolves into Ampharos, one of the better non-Legendary Electric-Type Pokemon in the game.

As with past events, Ampharos will get a new move that will be announced closer to Community Day. Ampharos already has access to a full set of Electric-Type moves, so most players are guessing that the its exclusive Community Day move will be Wild Charge, which would likely increase Ampharos’s effectiveness and make it the strongest non-Legendary Electric-Type Pokemon in the game. There’s also the possibility that Ampharos will get some sort of new move, similar to how Venusaur got Frenzy Plant last month.

In addition to the massive increase of Mareep around the world, players will also benefit from eggs hatching 75% faster than usual. For instance, during the event, a 10 KM egg will hatch after just 2.5 KM, which should be a huge boon to most players.

Community Days have been a boon for Pokemon Go, drawing big crowds of players to parks and other public settings to play the game. Unlike usual Pokemon Go events, a Community Day only lasts three hours, and players who participate come away with a powerful new Pokemon that has an exclusive move. All past Community Days have also featured the release of new Shiny Pokemon, so players can probably expect to see Shiny Mareep and its evolutions get released as part of the new event.

As with past Community Day events, March’s Community Day will only last during the following hours:

Asia-Pacific region: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

So – mark your calendars and get ready to catch a ton of Mareep, trainers!