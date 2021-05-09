Pokemon Go's Marill Research Day Is Today

Pokemon Go is hosting a Limited Research Day featuring the chance to capture nearly 70 Marill. Today's Limited Research Event runs from 8 AM to 10 PM and focuses on the Water/Fairy-type Pokemon Marill. Not only does today's mini-event tie into the also running Luminous Legends X event (which adds several Fairy-type Pokemon to the game), it also gives players a prime opportunity to add a Azumarill with superior stats and moves to their collection. Azumarill is one of the top Pokemon in the Great League division of Go Battle League, so today is an opportunity to find a Marill with Perfect IVs and power it up to competitive levels.

As with previous Limited Research events, players will need to complete various research tasks, each of which has a Marill encounter as a reward. Completing each set of three tasks earns additional rewards, such as Stardust, items, and XP. There are a total of 20 sets of research tasks to complete, with each set of research tasks appearing twice with identical rewards.

Check out the full list of Limited Research tasks below:

Parts 1 and 11 - Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Transfer 2 Pokemon

Catch 2 Pokemon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Parts 2 and 12 - Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Transfer 2 Pokemon

Catch 2 Pokemon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Parts 3 and 13 - Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon

Catch 2 Pokemon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Parts 4 and 14 - Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Make 2 Great Throws

Catch 2 Pokemon

Transfer 2 Pokemon

Parts 5 and 15 - Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Make 3 Great Throws

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Curveball Throws

Parts 6 and 16 - Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon

Catch 2 Pokemon

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row

Parts 7 and 17 - Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws in a row

Catch 2 Pokemon

Transfer 2 Pokemon

Parts 8 and 18 - Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Make 2 Nice Throws in a row

Catch 2 Pokemon

Transfer 2 Pokemon

Parts 9 and 19 - Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon

Catch 2 Pokemon

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row

Parts 10 and 20 - Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP