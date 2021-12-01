Pokemon Go Has a New Mega Raid Out Now

A new Mega Evolution has come to Pokemon Go. Today marks the beginning of the Season of Heritage, a brand new multi-month “season” that kicks off a new storyline in Pokemon Go, this time focused on a strange door that seems to have ties with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Pokemon Go also kicked off the month with a brand new Mega Evolution, with Mega Steelix now available to battle in raids between now and December 23rd. In the main series games, Mega Steelix boasts an impressive Defense stat, making it a pain to face with physical attacks. While that’s not quite the case in Pokemon Go due to the lack of a Defense/Special Defense separation, Mega Steelix still boasts an impressive HP stat that will turn any Mega Raid into a marathon. Players will need to bring the right Pokemon if they want to bring down Mega Steelix with a relatively modest number of players.

Mega Steelix is a Steel/Ground-type Pokemon which makes it weak against Fire-type, Water-type, Fighting-type, and Ground-type attacks. The best Pokemon to bring to a Mega Steelix raid are other Mega Evolved Pokemon – both Mega Charizard Y and Mega Blastoise are especially effective provided they have their Community Day moves Blast Burn or Hydro Cannon equipped. Other effective Mega Evolved Pokemon include Mega Gyarados, Mega Charizard X, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Lopunny.

For those who don’t have the necessary Mega Candies to bring one of the above Mega Evolved Pokemon to their collection, your next best bet is to bring Pokemon like Reshiram, Lucario, Conkledurr, or Kyogre to a raid battle. Luckily, there are a ton of great Fire-type and Water-type Pokemon with strong attacks, so even weaker Pokemon will still be useful in Mega Steelix raids.

Thanks to its bulky HP stat, your best bet for a Mega Steelix raid is to bring a large group of raiders into battle. This is not a Pokemon that you’ll want to take on short-handed.

Mega Steelix will be available in Pokemon Go until December 23rd.