‘Pokemon Go’ Teases More Sinnoh Evolutions in Mysterious Notification (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The App Store has sent out a new tweet seemingly confirming that more new Pokemon are on the way:

🗣 A new group of Pokémon from the Sinnoh region has arrived! Encounter Tangrowth, Lickilicky, and many others in the latest @PokemonGOapp update.//t.co/W5NByERYkk pic.twitter.com/LJokDwdPDL — App Store (@AppStore) January 31, 2019

You can find more details here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go seems to be teasing the arrival of more “Gen 4” Pokemon in a notification that was sent out to some Japanese accounts.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go sent out a notification to Japanese accounts that showed a banner photo of several unreleased “Gen 4” Pokemon including Gallade, Mamoswine, and Tangrowth. The notification stated that “New Pokemon from the Sinnoh region” are appearing, but failed to give any other information. You can see the notification (courtesy of Reddit) below:

Notably, the banner shows most of the unreleased “Gen 4” Pokemon that either evolve from or into Pokemon from previous generations. Gallade, Mamoswine, Yanmega, Tangrowth, Ambipom, and Lickilicky all appear on the banner, as do the baby Pokemon Mime Jr., Bonsly, and Happiny. While the Baby Pokemon will likely be available in eggs, the adult Pokemon might need a special item like the Sinnoh Stone to evolve into their final form.

Pokemon Go‘s new update also added code to allow for gender-based mechanics, as Gallade is one of Kirlia’s two potential evolutions. Only male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade, but any Kirlia can evolve into Gardevoir.

Pokemon Go hasn’t said much about their plans for the next month or so, so it seems likely that the new Pokemon will tie into whatever their next big event is. The game currently has a Community Day scheduled for February 16th that involves Swinub, which can eventually be evolved into Mamoswine. With this new notification, it seems very likely that Mamoswine will get added to the game around the time of February’s Community Day.

In addition to next month’s Community Day, we can also expect some sort of Valentine’s Day event, as the game has traditionally had some sort of event celebrating the romantic holiday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars Nominations woes, and a ‘State of DC Movies’ address.