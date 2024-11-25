Pokemon GO Previews Next Season With Teaser Trailer

The current Max Out season in Pokemon GO is quickly coming to a close, with an end date of December 3rd. That means that fans — and developer Niantic — are looking ahead to what’s next for the mobile game. Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon have been the primary focus for the Max Out season, which began in September. While many fans were excited about these new mechanics, the actual experience of Power Spots and Max Battles has been mixed. Many rural players feel the non-remote-capable Max Battles and staggeringly challenging Dynamax Battles have left them behind.

Even for those who are loving the Max Battle mechanic, one can only catch so many Dynamax Bulbasaur, and the rollout for new Dynamax-capable Pokemon has been more of a trickle than an all-out surge. That means that many Pokemon GO enthusiasts are eager to see what the next season, slated to begin on December 3rd, will bring.

True to form, Niantic has started to turn its attention to the new season and hopes to drum up excitement with a new teaser trailer.

Teaser Trailer for the Dual Destiny Season in Pokemon GO

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal too much, but there is one big ticket reveal: the name for the upcoming Pokemon GO season. The new season coming this December will be called “Dual Destiny.” In the caption for the teaser, Niantic simply asks, “What new adventures and Pokemon are destined to be discovered?”

And what, indeed? The teaser trailer shows a ring flipping in front of the camera, changing the scenery in the background with each rotation. The primary focus on the screen is always a set of Pokemon gyms, one to represent each of the three teams. This certainly seems to suggest that the push towards Max Battles and Power Spots will, at least temporarily, take a backseat to something centered around old-fashioned Raids.

Pokemon GO Players Speculate About Dual Destiny Season Highlights

But does the trailer tell players anything about what new Pokemon they might expect when the final season of 2024 begins? Some trainers certainly think so, as responses to the trailer feature many players guessing those rings might belong to none other than Hoopa, a Psychic- and Ghost-type Mythical Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon X and Y. This mischievous Pokemon uses golden rings to wrap spacetime, which would certainly line up with all those quick location changes in the Dual Destiny teaser trailer.

The Mythical Pokemon Hoopa May Soon Appear in Pokemon GO

While one Pokemon doesn’t typically make an entire season worthwhile, the new Mythical and Legendary additions to Pokemon GO are usually one of the bigger ticket headlines. And with Dialga and Palkia bringing time-bending Adventure Effects to the game, it stands to reason that players might expect a similar mechanic to be involved if indeed Hoopa is headed to Pokemon GO.

With the Max Out season winding down with one last hurrah in last weekend’s Wild Area – Global event, it’s likely that Niantic will reveal more exciting details for the next season in the days ahead. In the meantime, the final week of the current season is a great time to check in on that GO Battle League standing before the rankings reset and try to snag a few last rewards. Before players know it, it’ll be time to discover just what the new Dual Destiny season has in store for Pokemon GO fans.