Pokemon Go Players Call Out “Predatory” Reward Tactic

Most of Pokemon Go‘s gameplay can be enjoyed without breaking the bank, but the game can get pretty expensive if players aren’t careful. When completing one of the game’s Dynamax Raids, players are given rewards for completion, and they can double those offerings by spending 200 coins (roughly $2). As a result, the player receives bonuses such as more XP, Golden Razz Berries, and Rare Candies. That’s been the case since Dynamax Raids were introduced a few weeks ago, but players have started to take notice of a recent change. Sometimes, the game will feature a mystery box among these items simply labeled “and more.”

After a little digging, players on The Silph Road subreddit determined that the “and more” box appears when there are more than four rewards, and is usually a placeholder for bonus XL Candy and additional Premier Balls. The game does reveal what items are in the “and more” box if they click the button to spend the coins, and they are given one more chance to get out of the purchase after they see everything offered. Still, players are calling this design choice “predatory” on Niantic’s part, as it could get players (especially younger ones) to spend their PokeCoins due to fear of missing out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of attention on microtransactions in mobile games, and the language they use to extract money from players. Regulators in several countries have been cracking down on predatory practices in these games, especially language that makes younger players worry about missing out. As one poster on The Silph Road subreddit notes, Niantic has to be careful with this sort of thing or Pokemon Go “might suffer the same fate as Pokemon Unite” in Belgium and the Netherlands. Pokemon Unite service is set to end in those regions next month, and while The Pokemon Company has not offered a specific reason for that, it’s widely assumed that support is ending as a result of tighter restrictions on gacha mechanics and loot boxes.

Monetization in Pokemon Go has long been a source of controversy, with many fans in the community airing frustrations about how the game tries to wring money out of players. In just the last few years, Niantic has greatly increased the amount of things that can be purchased in the game, from limited time Research, to Dynamax Raid bonuses. While it’s easier for older players to avoid unnecessary spending, the reality is that Pokemon Go has a lot of younger players. Niantic should consider what impact these design choices might have on the player base, and how they can negatively impact the overall enjoyment of the game. With players bringing this to light, hopefully Niantic can make some adjustments so players don’t unnecessarily waste their money!

Have you come across this “mystery box” in Pokemon Go? Do you think the game’s monetization has become a problem? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!