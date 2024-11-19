Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Call Out “Impossible” Event Before It Even Starts

Upon launch, Pokemon TCG Pocket has treated players to a number of simultaneous events from Wonder Picks to versus battles and beyond. But now, a new leak suggests the next event will be much tougher, maybe even impossible.

As @PokeGirlLauren shared on Twitter, this upcoming event is rumored to involve more PvP battles to earn emblems. This is nothing new, as the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 has players racking up wins to earn badges for their profiles. However, if the rumors are to be believed, this next Pokemon TCG Pocket battle event is not going to be so simple.

If this information proves accurate, there will be four total emblems to win in this upcoming versus battle event, each requiring at least a few back-to-back wins.

Participation Emblem: 2 Consecutive Wins

Bronze Emblem: 3 Consecutive Wins

Silver Emblem: 4 Consecutive Wins

Gold Emblem: 5 Consecutive Wins

That means that this time around, simply battling until you hit the required wins out of luck or skill won’t be enough. Even the first level, a so-called Participation Emblem, requires at least two consecutive wins. For players who concede at the first sight of that Misty + Lapras EX combo or who are still chasing the powerful cards to pin down their dream deck, this isn’t great news.

Across Reddit, Pokemon TCG Pocket fans are already making their feelings about this upcoming event known, and those feelings are… not entirely positive.

As one Reddit user puts it “Lol 5 win streak in coin flip simulator you gotta be lucky.” Indeed, many of the current popular strategies in the game include relying on coin flips for supporter cards like Misty and inconsistent attackers like Marowak EX. But for those who do manage to keep a winning streak going, new profile emblems are in store.

Many players are already calling it quits on that Gold Emblem, noting that there’s virtually no chance of hitting five wins in a row. While a few skilled battlers have managed to maintain streaks of up to six wins in the past, the game’s matchmaking system makes it tricky to plan for type advantages and opponent strategies. That means a winning Lapras EX deck from one battle could find itself crushed by a Pikachu EX from their next opponent, starting that victory streak over.

While many are already giving up on this “impossible” task, some Pokemon TCG Pocket fans are holding off on their final judgement. For now, it’s unclear whether the profile emblems will be the only prize to claim with these victories, or if there are other rewards to yet to be revealed. If those five consecutive wins are for profile emblem bragging rights only, many fans are likely to skip the grind. But if Pack Hourglasses or other exciting in-game items are up for grabs, it may be a different story.

For those who consider a five-win streak impossible, there’s already a community plan at work. Some players are scheming to help fellow TCG enthusiasts achieve the impossible by conceding, letting their opponents earn one of those consecutive wins by default.

As of now, there’s no official word from Pokemon TCG Pocket about when this challenging event will begin. However, with the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 set to end on November 28, many fans expect to see the next battle event roll out in the coming weeks.