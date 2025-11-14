Pokemon Go Players Have 7 New Shiny Pokemon to Catch This Weekend

As the number of Pokemon not yet available in Pokemon Go dwindles, players are getting even more into one of the game’s biggest pulls. I am, of course, talking about Shiny Hunting. Tracking down these rarer versions of Pokemon is a way many players love to add an extra challenge to their Pokemon Go adventures. And that means the debut of new Shiny Pokemon to track down is almost always exciting. Most of the time, we get one or two new Shinies at once. But big events like this weekend’s Pokemon Go Wild Area 2025 – Global can mean multiple new Shiny Pokemon dropping all at once.

The in-person event for the 2025 Go Wild Area may be over, but for players outside of Nagasaki, it’s just getting started. The Global version of this major annual event in Pokemon Go runs from November 15th to November 16th, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time each day. And this is a pretty massive event all around, with plenty of featured Pokemon to hunt and Raids to enjoy. But with 3 new Shiny Pokemon arriving in the game, along with their evolutions, there are a total of 7 new Shinies to add to your collection if you play your cards right.

Pokemon Go Wild Area – Global Is a Shiny Hunting Extravaganza

Image courtesy of Niantic and The Pokemon Company

With a ton of featured Pokemon spawning more often in the wild throughout the event, 2025 Go Wild Area is going to be a great time to Shiny Hunt in Pokemon Go. In fact, of all the Pokemon featured in the event, only 3 have yet to have their Shiny forms released. But of course, the highlight of the event will be the brand-new Shiny debuts, and we’ve got quite a few of them. The Pokemon that can be Shiny for the first time ever in Pokemon Go, starting with the Go Wild Area 2025 event are:

Impidimp

Morgrem

Grimmsnarl

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterene

Unown W

Of these, Impidimp and its evolutions are also brand-new to Pokemon Go in general. These three new Shiny Pokemon will all spawn in the wild during the event, and Impidimp will also hatch from 5 KM Eggs. While all trainers have a chance to encounter most of these Shinies, this event is definitely rewarding those who opt for the paid ticket. Shiny odds will be boosted for all of these debuts for those who have a paid ticket for Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025, and Unown W and Hatterene will be attracted to incense for ticketholders only.

Tickets for Pokemon Go Wild Area 2025 cost $11.99 USD. There are also a number of bundles on offer with additional bonuses and perks, but those who buy the standard ticket will get the boosted Shiny odds and other exclusives.

In addition to these debuts, most of the wild spawn and incense Pokemon featured during the event have Shiny variants, so it should be a good time to Shiny hunt whether you opt for the paid ticket or not. The list of Pokemon that will spawn during the event is available on the official Pokemon Go Wild Area Global event page, so you can see if your favorite Fairy or Dark type will be on offer. But if you’re hoping to go for the brand-new additions, let’s cover how to get the new Shinies in Pokemon Go this weekend.

How to Get Shiny Impidimp, Morgrem, and Grimmsnarl

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Shiny Impidimp will be available as a Wild Spawn during both the Dark and Fairy-type hours throughout the Wild Area 2025 event. It will also hatch from 5 KM eggs obtained throughout the weekend of November 15th and 16th.

To get Shiny Morgrem, you’ll need to evolve a Shiny Impidimp using 25 Impidimp Candy. This Pokemon does not appear to be spawning in the wild during the event, so evolution is your best bet to get one.

As for Shiny Grimmsnarl, you can evolve Shiny Morgrem using 100 Impidimp Candy. However, Gigantamax Grimmsnarl will also be a Max Battle boss during the Go Wild Area Global event. So, you can potentially catch this fully evolved Shiny by defeating it in Gigantamax Battles, as well.

How to Get Shiny Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hattrene

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Shiny Hatenna will spawn in the wild during the Fanciful Fairy Hour throughout the Pokemon Go Wild Area 2025 event. Playing during these periods throughout the weekend is your best chance to snag a Shiny one.

Its evolution, Hattrem, is not spawning in the wild. However, you can evolve Hatenna to Hattrem for 25 Candies to get a Shiny Hattrem.

As for the final evolution in the line, you’ve got a couple of options. Hattrene will spawn in the wild as a Mighty Pokemon on Saturday and be attracted to Incense throughout the event. So, using Incense could help you catch a Shiny Hatterene without the need to evolve a Shiny Hatenna all the way to its final form.

How to Get Shiny Unown W

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Shiny Unown W looks like it will be the only Shiny Debut that’s paywalled for this event. It will appear as an Incense Encounter for paid ticket holders on both November 15th and 16th, along with all prior Shiny Unown forms (D, I, and L).

This Pokemon isn’t listed among the spawns for any other aspect of the event, so trainers who don’t have a paid ticket for the Go Wild Area 2025 event may not be able to encounter it. However, there’s always trading with someone who did catch one after the event is over.

The Pokemon Go Wild Area Global event runs from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on November 15th and 16th. The event itself is free, though some perks and features are locked behind the paid ticket.

The Pokemon Go Wild Area Global event runs from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on November 15th and 16th. The event itself is free, though some perks and features are locked behind the paid ticket.