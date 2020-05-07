Pokemon Go Players are Torn Over PokeCoin Changes
Over the last few weeks, Niantic has made a number of changes to Pokemon Go. The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for people to play the game as it was originally envisioned, but the game has evolved to fit the current status quo. Many of these changes have been embraced by fans, but many are torn on the latest proposed update. For the uninitiated, Niantic has made changes to the way PokeCoins are earned in the game. Previously, players could only earn the in-game currency by placing a Pokemon at a corresponding gym, but now there are new ways to earn them. That has come with a cost, however, as it now takes longer to earn coins while at a gym.
Some fans are really angry about it!
The new pokecoin system is just impressively illogical, it probably required a lot of thinking to make it as bad as possible without completely removing the free daily coins @NianticLabs— Niantic Screw Ups (@NianticScrewUps) May 6, 2020
Most players are happy with the other recent changes, however.
Niantic has done some amazing things to make the game safe and enjoyable the past couple months, but the pokecoin changes are an absolute bungle. Gyms are hard enough to hold for max coins even during normal play. FIVE TOTAL coins for ALL tasks???? Not even worth it. #PokemonGO— Rinny (@rinskiroo) May 6, 2020
The change in how coins are earned at gyms seems a bit unpopular.
They should leave gyms like they are, and give players who can not takeover a gym other ways to win them pokecoin.— Felipe (@FelipeCampelo_) May 6, 2020
Of course, the change could be helpful for a lot of players.
Hopefully the new pokecoin system goes global! It is hard to get coins with 1 gym and no challengers... 13 days is nothing... I've had a mon spend 4 months in that gym before 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FMTZC5EmYe— Chris Brown (@KantoChris) May 6, 2020
It's definitely frustrating when a Pokemon sits at the same gym for days on end!
If you're changing the PokeCoin system, can you add something like claiming PokeCoin like once a day something about 10 or 20? Because in the small cities Pokémons can stay in the gym days or sometime weeks and we're not always getting any PokeCoins when they're coming back— Wojciech (@Wojciec34699395) May 6, 2020
There are even fans that don't want any changes.
This seems a bit unlikely.
Why not go back to 100 coins a day, give us +50 for gyms at 5 coins an hour and 10 +5 coin tasks.
We supported y’all when times were good, table up and support us when times are tough. @PokemonGoApp @NianticHelp— Andrew F. Niemann (@andrew_niemann) May 7, 2020
Not everyone is unhappy with the proposed changes.
Hype train!— ANWO DarkClow (@ANWO_DarkClow) May 7, 2020
