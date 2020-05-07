Pokemon Go Players are Torn Over PokeCoin Changes

Over the last few weeks, Niantic has made a number of changes to Pokemon Go. The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for people to play the game as it was originally envisioned, but the game has evolved to fit the current status quo. Many of these changes have been embraced by fans, but many are torn on the latest proposed update. For the uninitiated, Niantic has made changes to the way PokeCoins are earned in the game. Previously, players could only earn the in-game currency by placing a Pokemon at a corresponding gym, but now there are new ways to earn them. That has come with a cost, however, as it now takes longer to earn coins while at a gym.

